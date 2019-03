John Lawrence will be stepping down as Halifax-Huddersfield Union secretary at the end of this season.

Lawrence, who has held the post for 21 years, made the announcement at last night’s Union AGM at West End Golf Club, where he also handed over the president’s badge after 12 months in that role.

The new president is Gordon Abernethy, who was enrolled as the body’s 72nd president and the seventh West End member to have this honour.

Andrew Taylor of Crosland Heath is this year’s president elect.