Halifax let two points slip late on

Halifax Ladies firsts dominated most of the possession and territory in their home Northern Hockey League match against Leeds seconds but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

They were again left to rue their inability to close out the game as they lost more points on leaders Lindum.

Halifax started the brighter with Lauren Wright helping to control the middle of the pitch, alongside the hard-working Michaela Holroyde, ex-Leeds player Lauren Vials and youngster Amelie Horner, who continued her run of games in the first team.

After six minutes Wright broke forward before firing a great pass into the goal circle which forward Kate Walsh swept into the goal.

Despite further opportunities to extend their lead the game remained at 1-0 until the 30th minute when Leeds capitalised on a defensive mistake to level.

Six minutes into the second half Halifax regained the lead when Amelie Horner calmly converted as the ball broke to her eight yards out, following a Dani Parker shot from the left side of the D.

Breaks up the left flank, utilising Parker’s pace, ran the Leeds defence ragged but Halifax were short of a cutting edge in front of goal.

A short corner sent across the goalmouth from the left by Vials, looking for a deflection from the players coming in from the right, fell tantalisingly between two players with the goal gaping.

eeds were largely left to counter and when the usually reliable Becca Camp failed to control a difficult ball on the half way line with two minutes left, an opposition player was through against Helen Boughton, the last defender.

Boughton slowed the forward’s progress, but when the first shot rebounded off Halifax stopper Cassie Barker she was helpless to stop Leeds grabbing a draw and an undeserved point.

HALIFAX MEN’S first team are facing another scrap to retain their Yorkshire Premier Division place in the New Year.

They were crushed 8-0 away to Kingston-upon-Hull on Saturday and lie next to bottom with only eight points from 12 games.

That gives them 10 matches to turn things around, starting at home to Sheffield Hallam thirds on January 12.

Reports from other Halifax teams in Friday’s ‘Courier’.