Hirst remains on top

Retiring Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance president Nick Hirst is going out on a high after success in yesterday’s first event of the season at Bradley Park.

Ten handicapper Hirst and Outlane club mate Brian Cassidy (12) combined to score 42 Stableford points to win by a two-shot margin.

Youngsters Ben Kay (4) and Harry Dews (16) had the second-best score, the home club pair coming in with 40 points.

The pro-am honours went to another Bradley Park pair, Richard Law and Fergus Barron with 39 points.

They were first out in the morning’s wind and rain alongside Dewsbury’s James Ward and Martin Eagle (7), who returned the only other sub-par score among the pro-am partnerships.

Both am-am prize winners started in the rain and were five under par at the turn. Kaye and Dews dropped a shot on the back nine while Hirst and Cassidy picked up a further shot.

There was just one nett eagle, scored by Mathew Russell (20) of Crosland Heath at the par four eighth hole.

The course was in really good condition with fast true greens but played from the back tees to some very tricky pins.

The next Alliance is on Tuesday, October 2 at Meltham and a week later Halifax-Huddersfield are sending two teams to the National Alliance at Chesterfield Golf Club.

Scores - pro-am: 1, R.Law Pro & F.Barron 3 Bradley Park/Dewsbury 39 pts; 2, J.Ward Pro & M.Eagles 7 Dewsbury 37; 3, J.Lester Pro & M.Shaw 4 Bradley Park 36; 4, N.P.Hirst Pro & J.Smith 13 Dewsbury 33; 5, J.Dix Pro & G.Thornton 19 West End 32; 6, T.Garrett Pro & R.Gledhill 13 Crosland Heath 27.

Am-am: 1, N.Hirst 10 & B.Cassidy 12 Outlane 42; 2, B.Kaye 4 & H.Dews 16 Bradley Park 40; 3, J.Vickerman 14 & A.Hays 13 Dewsbury 39; 4, P.Newey 16 & M.Dempsey 12 Ind. Huddersfield 38; 4, C.L’Estrange 11 & B.Thomson 11 Crosland Heath 38; 6, D.Knapton 15 & C.Twigg 13 Outlane 37; 6, C.Moorhouse 10 & A.Lawton 8 Crosland Heath 37; 6, E.Casper 9 & J.Bates 12 Outlane 37; 9, P.Smith 19 & A.Stringer 10 Bradley Park 34; 9, N.Bolam 9 & Z.Sydor 9 Ind. Huddersfield 34; 9 S.Wilcock 5 J.Marsh 9 Hanging Heaton/Bradley Park 34; 9 O.Shaw 4 & O.Hague 11 Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall 34; 13, E.Pearson 16 & M.Russell 20 Crosland Heath 33; 14, J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 Longley Park/Outlane 32; 14, I.Wallis 6 & R.Owen 11 Crosland Heath 32; 16, S.Spencer 16 & G.Quinn 20 Outlane 31; 16, D.Mitcheson 13 & P.Kinghorn 20 Bradley Park 31; 18, I.Hunter 19 & R.Sands 20 Dewsbury 30; 19, M.Myer 12 & M.Turner 9 Dewsbury 27.