Manchester fight for Sellars

Halifax boxer Jack Sellars will make his return to the ring on March 15 when he fights Manchester’s Ben Sheedy, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Sellars will fight Sheedy over six rounds at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in his first ring appearance since October’s 96-94 points defeat to unbeaten Central Area champion Matthew Wigglesworth at the KCOM Stadium in Hull.

Sheedy, who has 10 wins, one defeat and a draw on his professional record, lost his last fight to Wigglesworth by the same margin as Sellars.

Elland-born Sellars, who was brought up in Northowram, admits a three-week training camp isn’t ideal but is relishing the opportunity.

“I’ve only had three weeks’ notice for this fight, so does it give me a long enough camp? Not really to be honest, but that’s just something that I’ve got to deal with,” he said.

“If I hadn’t have taken this fight, I wouldn’t have boxed until this summer, whereas I want to stay active.

“I don’t know much about Ben to be honest. I know that he boxed Wigglesworth in his last fight and we both had the same result.

“I’ve spoken to my dad, who watched his last fight, and he thought that Sheedy had won.”

“My Dad says that he’s a lot like me in that he’s a boxer who’s flashy in stages but doesn’t have the work-rate, similarly to myself.”

Despite the short preparation time, Sellars says he’s naturally fit and backs himself as one of the hardest trainers at his Camp Detox gym in Leeds.

“If I beat Ben Sheedy, then that’s a good stepping stone for me. We’ve both lost to Wigglesworth, so we can find out who’s the best loser!” he laughed.

“He’s probably got a better ranking than me at the minute so it would be a good win.”

“I’m going down the route of taking fights away from home and with that there is no plan set out. You can’t really have plans if you’re going to take fights like these on three weeks’ notice.

“But, I’m always in the gym, I’m always fit, I’m always sparring and training hard.

“I just love to fight in all honesty and I can’t wait for March 15.”