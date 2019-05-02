National League: Winning start for Halifax

Mytholmroyd BC proved a successful venue for Halifax and District in their opening Federation National League match against Dudley last Sunday.

Halifax had 10 of the 12 winners, including home club player Clive Austin (21-9), and came out on top 236-176.

The away team had only three winners in the away leg and went down 232-198.

However, Halifax won by 434-408 overall to take 19 points to Dudley’s 13.

The home team players were outstanding, starting by winning the first six matches. They then won four of the last six with Paul Ingleby (Elland WM) winning to eight and Chloe Hirst (Hove Edge), the first lady bowler to be selected, restricting her opponent to nine, the same achieved by Mytholmroyd’s Clive Austin playing at number one jack.

The away team played at Coombs Wood in Halesowen and on a large and windswept hill top green they struggled to live up to their usual high standards.

They had only one winner - Neil Slattery (Lower Hopton) - in the first eight games but the last four jacks were more successful with new captain Tom Gasson (Hove Edge) and Tony Bannister (Mytholmroyd) winning 21-14 and Robert Hopper (Brighouse) scoring 20 in defeat.

Scores (Halifax names first) - at Mytholmroyd: C Austin 21 N Hopwood 9, D Holdsworth 21 G Skidmore 13, G Swain 21 K Coulthard 16, M Holden 21 M Danter 20, C Hirst v21 A Poole 9, P Ingleby 21 S Totten 8, P Fisher 16 M Price 21, M McGorlick 21 A Hopwood 15, G McCafferty 21 D Davies 19, T Beeden 10 S Meddings 21, J Senior 21 W Berry 14, G Coates 21 S Homer 11.

At Coombs Wood: K Bannister 14 M Rose 21, M Regan 15 M Hill 21, N Slattery 21 I Carr 15, K Hatzer 15 C Danter 21, A Gallagher 9 C Watts 21, S Tattersley 14 J Blakeman 21, G Roberts 11 C Skidmore 21, G Reay 19 P Rhodes 21, T Gasson 18 D Williamson 21, R Hopper 20 M Perks 21, T Bannister 21 C Lambert 14, T Gasson 21 M Brown 14.