New date for Union stroke play

Yesterday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union stroke play competition for the P S Cockcroft Trophy was abandoned during the morning due to course flooding and a poor weather forecast.

The event, which got under way at Bradley Park, will start afresh at Outlane on the morning of August 12 and will be played over 18 holes.

The top 16 will then play in the first round of the match play at the same venue in the afternoon.

Players unavailable on the new date should contact Roy Lofts while anyone who did not enter the original competition but would like to enter the rescheduled one should send an entry form and fee to him by Monday, August 6.

A revised set of start times will be produced.