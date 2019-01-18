A special memory of our town preserved in an alternative history

The Storytelling Bus Competition

Entry open until February 15

This summer, IOU presents The Storytelling Bus, an ‘alternative’ history of Halifax, with the stories heard through headphones aboard its extraordinary Rear View bus, as it rides around town.

The vehicle - a mobile auditorium - will be familiar to people having operated out of the Piece Hall in April last year.

Its audiences were treated to a moving show that interwove a series of fictional reminiscences by an actress at a number of well known landmarks in the town.

Now, in partnership with Square Chapel and The Piece Hall, The Storytelling Bus goes back on the road for eight weekends from May 25.

Over 4,000 people will have an opportunity to experience it, with another 100,000 people seeing the spectacle as it travels around Halifax.

And this time the stories will be true, gathered by IOU through its story map, from workshops run by Rear View writers Jemima Foxtrot and Cecilia Knapp and also from the eventual winner of this writing competition.

To find out more read on ...

How to Enter

lYour writing is an opportunity to explore memories, identify personal recollections in relation to a place and how it defined and influenced the moment. It could be something that seems insignificant but personally important, where the small moments became interesting - the ordinary was made extraordinary.

Stories must be

lBetween 100 and 300 words long

lOriginal writing based on personal experience

lAbout/based on any location in Halifax of your choice

Entries must include

lStory Title

lName, Address, telephone number and email address of writer

lLocation of story in Halifax

Please email your submissions with “Storytelling Bus Competition” in the subject line to emily.brown@ioutheatre.org

The deadline is Friday, February 15.

Competition prizes

lThe winner will be invited to the IOU studios and record their story for the Storytelling Bus.

Their writing will be published in the Courier.

They’ll get two complimentary tickets on the Storytelling Bus.

And a complimentary meal and show for two at Square Chapel.

lSecond place will have their story published in the

Halifax Courier.

Receive two complimentary tickets on the Storytelling Bus.

Plus a complimentary meal and show for two at Square

Chapel.

lThird place will have their story published in the Halifax Courier.

Two complimentary tickets on the Storytelling Bus.

A complimentary meal and drinks for two at new restaurant The Trading Rooms, celebrating the very best of Yorkshire’s seasonal produce.

lPLUS eight runners Up prizes

Stories published in the Halifax Courier.

And two complimentary tickets on the Storytelling Bus.

The Storytelling Bus will run for eight weekends from May 25 to July 14; May 25-27 (Bank holiday); June 1-2; June 8-9; June 15-16; June 22-23; June29-30; July 6-7; July 13-14. Tickets available from Square Chapel Box office (01422 349422) this spring.

Please note that anyone less than 11 years old and under 135cm will be required to use a booster seat (provided) on the bus.

lIOU is holding writing workshops with Rear View writers Jemima Foxtrot and Cecilia Knapp. If you’re interested in attending, email emily.brown@ioutheatre.org for more information