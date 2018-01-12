Contrasting art on show in two new exhibitions

Art Exhibitions

Artsmill, Hebden Bridge

Two excellent exhibitions begin at Artsmill, Hebden Bridge this weekend featuring Jason Foster and David Skelton.

The preview for Foster’s show ‘Immersion 2’takes place at Artsmill Gallery Lounge at midday on Saturday, January 13. The show lasts until February 4.

The work follows a very successful show “Immersion 1” during which many visitors experienced virtual reality for the first time.

“The wonder of the viewer transcends age, gender, race, religious affiliation and cultural and social boundaries. This exhibition plugs you into something very primeval. The amazement of travelling without moving. Utterly transforming the whole gallery experience,” says Foster

The artist is using high quality 360 degree photography that requires ‘patience, skill, determination and practice to use.

“With this new creative ‘tool in the box’ I saw the opportunity to break new ground and push the emerging technology even further enabling the audience to become completely surrounded by sketches and paintings.’ Jason says.”

The David Wright Gallery hosts Hebden Bridge artist, David Skelton who is showing over 30 years of work, in ‘Just Take a Moment’.

This previews on January 14 from 2pm - 4pm. The exhibition runs from January 17 to February 4.

David is be showing a series of work that reveals how he has evolved as a artist.

“It will be nice to see everything out in one space for the public, friends and family to see,” he says.

“My process evolves and develops, interesting happenings are built upon and an image starts taking shape, growing and changing, until some kind of completion is arrived at.

“I find inspiration everywhere, I have a need to get real, to ‘be here now’, close to the heart and art, and welcome anything that helps.”

The exhibition, says David, has given him an opportunity to choose and present a selection of work created over the last 30 years.

“I hope it is enjoyed,” says David.

For full details and gallery opening times please go to www.artsmill.org