Iconic - a fashion show by Daisy Mae

Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax, May 18 (5-7pm)

Calderdale College BA Hons in Contemporary Art student Daisy Mae Fry is holding a catwalk-style ‘Fashion Show’ of her ICONIC brand as a component in her degree work and invites anyone interested to join the audience. In 2016 her work Exhibition 13, a range of T shirt designs saw her nominated for the North Halifax Contribution To Culture Award, which she subsequently won.