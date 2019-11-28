17 famous faces that have performed in Halifax over the years

Over the years many famous faces have come to Halifax and performed to crowds in venues across the town.

From hometown heroes Embrace to comedy icons the Chuckle Brothers there has been something for everyone to enjoy throughout the years. Here are 17 performers who have attracted the crowds to Halifax. For more of our picture galleries click here to see iconic Halifax nightclubs of the past, here for pictures from a night out back in the early 2010s and click here for things that you can no longer do in Halifax town centre.

1. Elbow, The Piece Hall Ending a four-day music spectacular on a high, the Mercury Prize winning rock band performed to a huge crowd at The Piece Hall earlier this year. the Pic: Danny Payne and Futuresound Events. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

2. Status Quo, Victoria Theatre English rock band Status Quo, whose hits include Rockin All Over the World and Down Down, are familiar faces to Halifax, having played a number of shows at the Victoria Theatre over the years. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Atomic Kitten, Platinum Nightclub Back in 2003, this popular girl group performed at a town centre nightclub for crowds of fans. The bands hits include The Tide is High (Get The Feeling) and Eternal Flame. other Buy a Photo

4. Gary Barlow, Victoria Theatre Fans queued for hours outside the Victoria Theatre when singer Gary Barlow came to town. The show took place in 2018 where the former Take That performer performed his most popular tracks. other Buy a Photo

View more