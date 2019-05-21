A rock 'n' roll classic musical and a slimming class comedy head to West Yorkshire this summer

Encore Theatre Company are producing two shows this summer and heading to West Yorkshire.

Return to the Forbidden Planet and What’s a Calorie Between Friends are on at various locations in June and July

The company will be be appearing at Castleford’s Phoenix Theatre with the Olivier Award-winning jukebox musical Return to the Forbidden Planet from June to June 15.

The rock ‘n’ roll classic, based loosely on Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the 1956 science fiction film Forbidden Planet features more than 20 hit songs performed live, including Great Balls of Fire, Good Vibrations, She’s Not There and Wipeout.

A month later from July 18 to July 20, Encore transfer to Pontefract to perform the comedy play What’s a Calorie Between Friends at New College’s John Godber Theatre.

Written by Carole Tricker the play tells the story of The Countdown Club – a slimming class threatened with closure.

To help, some of the members come up with a plan to fool the area manager into believing they have lost weight, but when things go wrong, the class must pull together.

Tickets: www.etconline.org.uk