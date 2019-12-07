Brand new BBC daytime series The Bidding Room to be filmed in Halifax

A new BBC One Daytime series is set to be filmed in Halifax and it’s looking for people with extraordinary items to take part.

Set in a Calderdale emporium, The Bidding Room will see a group of expert dealers will attempt to outbid each other to buy extraordinary items brought in by the public.

Actor Nigel Havers will present the programme, which is set to begin filming early next year.

He will welcome people with an item they’d like to sell, introducing them to a valuation expert who gives them the specialist information they need to drive a hard bargain.

Tooled up with this information, Nigel guides the sellers through to the bidding room, where the five eager dealers square up to spend their money.

He said: “Everyone has something at home they’d love to sell if they knew where to go. Now, the secret’s out – The Bidding Room is the place to come and I’ll be there to help them get the best price.”

The competition will be fierce and the sellers will need to haggle get the best possible price for their item before finally shaking hands and doing a deal.

Carla-Maria Lawson said: “The Bidding Room introduces BBC One Daytime viewers to a line-up of exciting new expert talent.

"Each of the bidders are at the top of their individual fields. They’ll be daunting opponents not just for the sellers but for their own peers.”

The series is looking for people to apply and have a an item valued and sold at the Halifax emporium. To apply call 01273 224 800 or email thebiddingroom@ricochet.co.uk.

The Bidding Room is produced by Ricochet and episodes will be 45 minutes long.

