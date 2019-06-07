Panto auditions

Young actors are being sought to appear on stage in a professional pantomime.

Sleeping Beauty will be staged in Hebden Bridge in December and it is working with local Theatre School.

“We are proud that StoryMagic Theatre has been performing professional pantomime in the upper valley for eight years,” said StoryMagic Theatre Artistic Director Katrina Heath.

“We have been including local children in our shows from the start and we are now delighted to have added our very own Theatre School.”

Auditions for Sleeping Beauty are being held on Sunday June 23, 10am-11.30pm at Todmorden Social Club.