10 great things to do this week

1Christmas music

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax

Square Chapel will be alive with the sound of music on Saturday, December 9 when two contrasting acts celebrate the festive season. Kicking off a day of music at noon will be the ever-popular York Waits, playing Christmas sounds from across the centuries and across the globe on traditional instruments from the medieval and Tudor periods. At 8pm, the Lancashire five-piece The Swing Commanders will take to the stage and step up the pace with classic jive and swing played with their usual energy and enthusiasm.

Tel: 01422 349422.

2 Comedy Club

Old Gate pub, Hebden Bridge

Seasonal silliness is on the cards when Hebden Bridge’s Comedy Club returns on Sunday, December 10. Todmorden’s Martin Mor will be the host at the Old Gate pub and he will be joined by character comedian Troy Hawke (pictured), cheeky chappie Archie Kelly and up-and-coming newcomer Lauren Pattison. The show starts at 8.30pm and tickets are £8.50.

Tel: 07874 152338.

3Cantorelli’s Christmas Concerts

Hebden Bridge

Calder Valley choir Cantorelli will be giving two performances of their Christmas Concerts for charity on Sunday, December 10. The first will be at Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge, at 2pm with a collection for Todmorden Food Bank and the second will be at at Blackshaw Head Chapel at 5pm with a collection for Together We Grow. The concerts will include carols and readings.

Admission free, retiring collection.

4 ‘Oliver’

Rex Cinema, Elland

Much much more than your average musical, the film version of ‘Oliver’ was nominated for 11 Oscars in 1968, winning six including Best Picture. With music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, the film contains some of the best-loved songs in musical theatre including ‘Food, Glorious Food’, ‘Consider Yourself’ and ‘You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two’. The perfect start to Christmas, ‘Oliver’ will be shown at the Rex Cinema, Elland, on Sunday, December 10 at 2pm.

Tel: 01422 372140.

5Craft Fair

Bankfield Museum, Halifax

Still short of ideas for Christmas gifts? Why not pop along to the Christmas Craft Fair at Bankfield Museum on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm where a selection of local crafts and produce will be on sale. There will also be decorations and cards. Admission is free.

Tel: 01422 352334.

6Christmas Extravaganza

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax

With a company of more than 100 performers, featuring a 25 piece orchestra and children’s chorus, Halifax Musical Theatre Company is ready to celebrate Christmas with a concert of festive music at Square Chapel from Thursday, December 14 to Saturday, December 16 at 7.30pm. Highlights will include Leroy Ander-son’s ‘Sleigh Ride’ and music from ‘Polar Express’ and ‘Home Alone’ as well as traditional carols.

Tel: 01422 349422.

7 The Spiegeltent

Halifax Piece Hall

Halifax’s spectacular Spiegeltent - or ‘mirror tent’ - will open for the first time on Thursday, December 14 at 8pm with the innovative and bold show House of Burlesque. The Spiegeltent will be at the centre of the Piece Hall’s fun-packed Christmas season.

Tel: 01422 525217.

8 Christmas Festival, Elland

Friday, December 8

Elland’s Christmas Festival will mark 700 years since the town was awarded a Royal Charter. On December 8, the Christmas lights will be switched on and there will be a spectacular Lamplighter Parade at 6pm.

9 The Rat Pack at Christmas

Leeds Town Hall

The sounds of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr will raise the roof at Leeds Town Hall on Tuesday, December 12 at 7.30pm.

Tel: 0113 376 0318.

10 ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

It’s panto time with ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ at the Lawrence Batley Theatre from December 8 to Jan 6.

Tel: 01484 430528.