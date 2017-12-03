Get in the groove at revamped Ritz

Groovemental
Venue: 73, Brighouse
The revamped former Ritz Ballroom in Brighouse re-opens on December 9 when the brilliant Si Cranstoun and his band are on stage. Unfortunately the gig, by a performer likened to Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke and championed by Chris Evans, is already a sellout. But on December 22, nine-piece 70s and 80s-style boogie band Groovemental return to venue. Last time they played here they sold out too, but there are still tickets and a great chance to let your hair down pre Christmas.
Tickets www.venue73.com, www.ticketsource.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Todmorden News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.