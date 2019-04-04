Hot jazz for Halifax venue

Lantern Jazz

Last Tuesday of each month

Heading for the Lantern in Halifax are some of the hottest new talents on the northern jazz scene. As well as regulars the Ben Crosland Trio, there will be slots from special guests including Matthew Bourne (above) and Isotach on Tuesday, May 14 and the Nishla Smith Quintet on Tuesday, May 21. Future gigs will feature appearances by Rod Mason on May 28 and John Etheridge’s Trio North on June 25. Ben Adey said: “We are proud to be able to offer a varied programme introducing some of the best on the northern jazz scene.”

Gigs start at 8.30pm.