Overgate Choir Christmas Concert

Overgate Hospice Choir

Halifax Minster

Cornet soloist Phillip McCann (pictured) will join Overgate Hospice Choir for its popular annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 15 at 7pm.

Also taking part in the concert will be Hammonds Saltaire Band, under the direction of Morgan Griffiths, who will perform ‘A Christmas Festival Overture’ by Peter Graham, ‘When a Child is Born’ by Zacar arranged by J Gollard and ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ by J Herman’.

The choir will be conducted by musical director Dr Simon Lindley, who celebrated 20 years of service in 2017, accompanied by Alan Horsey.

Festive musical items to be sung by the choir include Rutter’s ‘Cradle Song’, ‘Come to the Manger’ by Waddington, and ‘Ragtime Carol’ with music by John Hewitt and words by Mark Bloor.

Choir chair Carol Armitage said: “In addition there will be lots of carols for the audience to join in. We are looking forward to a thrilling evening of traditional music.”

The concert is sponsored by the Bearder Charity and all proceeds will go to Overgate Hospice in Elland.

Tickets are £12, available from 01422 373252, Harvey’s, Halifax, Shoesmiths, Halifax, Overgate Hospice or wegottickets.com