Tell folk about Sunjay

Sunjay

Folk at the Malt House, Rishworth, Weds, May 30

Sunjay picked up the guitar when he was four years old and hasn’t put it down since. His musicianship and performance experience goes well beyond his twenty two years and includes folk and contemporary blues songs accompanied by intricate guitar picking. He toured as support to Steeleye Span and played in a touring theatre production based on the music of Buddy Holly.

He’s been nominated for several awards including BBC2 Folk Awards. Tickets: 01422 822569. Email petecoe@backshift.demon.co.uk