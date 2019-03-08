Women take centre stage at Lunchtime Live

Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge on, March 9 from 1-4pm. This is a pay as you can afford event.

This month Lunchtime Live celebrates ‘International Women Everywhere’ with sets by Ruth Nielson, Kate Radford, Ruby O’Hare and Gloria Jeffries.

Ruth lives in Oxenhope and performs regularly as a solo piano vocalist around her community. She has played in various groups and duos over the years after completing her degree in Jazz Studies in 2008 at Leeds College of Music.

Kate will be sharing a selection of integrated poetry and music, using her exploratory performance techniques with her loop pedal. Sharing entirely original pieces, that merge song into soundscape, she will be performing an excerpt from her touring piece ‘Drought’.

Gloria is a singer, guitarist, flautist and has released 18 albums over the years, solo and with bands. Her most recent album is called ‘Living For Me’.

Ruby is an 18 year old singer-songwriter from Hebden Bridge with a unique style, her mellow songs combining jazz, soul and R&B. Her influences include Amy Winehouse, Joni Mitchell and Van Morrison.