32 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2012
We're turning back the clock to remember fun nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2012.
By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:27 am
Do you spot anyone you know? For more picture galleries click here to see nights out in Halifax in 2007.
1. On the town
Shaz and Jo
2. On the town
Nick, Dannie and Dean
3. On the town
Andy and Lyndon
4. On the town
Kat and Stella
Halifax