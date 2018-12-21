A broad church called comedy

Hebden Bridge Comedy Club

The Old Gate. Hebden Bridge on Sunday, January 13.

They say comedy is a broad church and this latest Comedy Club gig illustrates the point perfectly. On the bill (ahem) is former police sergeant Alfie Moore and ex-convict Gary Little. It was 2007 when Alfie swapped his cuffs for a mic on a permanent basis and he hasn’t looked back. Gary’s unflinching honesty and openness ( and just a hint of vulnerability ) mean audiences fall in love with his easy charm. Compere is Stephen Bailey and making up the night is Sian Davies.

hebdenbridgecomedy.co.uk