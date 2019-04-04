A mountain of mystery at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

A man is found lying in the snow at the foot of the Pyrenees.

He remembers nothing, but believes he is British. Anna, a young woman from the British Consulate, is dispatched to confirm his nationality and piece together his identity.

When Vivienne, a middle aged woman from Edinburgh arrives, she presents him with a history he doesn’t recognise. Is he who she says he is?

Find out the truth when Hebden Bridge Little Theatre stages Pyrenees from April 15-20 at 7.30pm.

Neil Lloyd, Annie Wade-Smith, Simon Reece and Sally-Anne Buck make up the cast and the director is Jenny Gore.

For tickets go to www.hblt.co.uk