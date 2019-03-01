Classic Hollywood brought to the stage

A Bunch of Amateurs

Halifax Playhouse from March 12-16 at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Keen to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford - only to find that this is not the birthplace of the bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village in this orginal story by Jonathan Gershfield and John Ross, adapted for the stage by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman and performed here by Halifax Thespians.

Instead of Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judy Dench the cast are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from developers. Jefferson’s monstrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit by the enthusiastic am-dram thespians. As acting worlds collide and Jefferson’s career implodes he discovers some truths about himself-along with his inner Lear! Director Keith Royston and his excellent cast (Melanie Murray, Ian Byfield, Sharon Holland, Maurice Claypole, Guy Liddell, Olinda Oleksewycz and Amanda Gilmour have been rehearsing for several weeks in a play described by The Mail On Sunday as “Deliciously stuffed with Shakespeare - A- laugh-a- minute” The play which contains occasional bad language will be performed on the main stage. A Bunch of Amateurs was of course, turned into a movie in 2008 with Burt Reynolds in the lead role.

Please note.There will be reduced ticket prices for all tickets paid for by Tuesday, March 5. Tickets from 01422 365998 or www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk