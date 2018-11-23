Dario Fo: A new slant on his work

They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!

Viaduct Theatre, Halifax from November 27 to December 2

Northern Broadsides & York Theatre Royal Oct 2018'Dress Rehearsal They Don't Pay We Won't Pay by Dario Fo'Adapted by Debbie McAndrew Directed by Conrad Nelson Designer Jessica Worrall Lighting Designer Douglas Kuhrt'Suzanne Ahmet as Maggie Lisa Howard as Anthea'Mike Hugo as Constable/Sargent/Undertaker'Steve Huison as Jack Matt Connor as Lewis'�NOBBY CLARK'+44(0)7941-515770'+44(0)20-7274-2105'nobby@nobbyclark.co.uk

Deborah McAndrew’s new adaptation of Dario Fo’s political satire of civil disobedience Can’t Pay? Won’t Pay! is transported to Brexit Britain for its latest outing. The cast features Todmorden actor Steve Huison (Lomper in The Full Monty), Lisa Howard, Matt Connor, Suzanne Ahmet and Michael Hugo. Following a riot at the local supermarket Howard’s character Anthea seizes the opportunity to stock her empty cupboards and those of her friend.

Tickets: 01422 255 266