Justin Moorhouse/Paul Sinha

Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge, July 20/21.

A brilliant weekend of live stand-up comedy . On Friday night (7pm) Justin Moorhouse takes the stage supported by Jack Gleadow and Elliot J Huntley. And on Sunday at a 10.30pm start time The Chase’s Paul Sinha is joined by Harriet Dyer and Anthony J Brown. Both headline comedians will be testing material lined up for the Edinburgh Festival.

http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/234403