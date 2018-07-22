Fabulous line-up of shows and events to usher in the 30th anniversary ...

Square Chapel Autumn Launch

When six local theatre lovers with a vision paid £25 to buy Square Chapel little could they have imagined what would stand there in 30 years time.

At the start there was no heating and audiences wore hard hats and carried umberellas, such was the state of the building.

Now following the magnificent £6 million plus rennovation and extention work which concluded last year, Square Chapel Arts Centre has become nationally recognised. And that hard work has paid dividends as audience figures continue to grow.

The Autumn launch event presented another outstanding quarter attracting big names like artist Nick Sharratt, the first ever Doctor Who director Waris Hussein, award-winning actor and director Reece Dinsdale, broadcaster Iain Lee, TinStar actor Ian Puleston-Davies, composer Laura Rossi, comedians Samantha Baines, Rob Newman and Nish Kumar, poet Ian McMillan, the ‘Golden Voice of Cricket’ Henry Blofeld, and musicians Hayseed Dixie, John Smith, FRIGG and Glen Tilbrook.

On November 27 Doctor Who fans can see the first two episodes of the long-running TV series starring William Hartnell and take part in a Q&A with the first ever Doctor Who director, Waris Hussein.

As part of the national OCD Awareness week (October 7-13) Square Chapel will have an exclusive screening of the film ‘Dirty Filthy Love’ co-written by actor Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street and Tin Star) and Jeff Pope.

The screening will be following by a Q&A with Puleston-Davies - friend of Square Chapel - as he talks about how he copes with OCD.

Comedians Nish Kumar, Samantha Baines and Felicity Ward take the stage while Rob Newman attempts to piece together a philosophy for our troubled times by sifting through 3000 years of thought: from Pythagoras to Artificial Intelligence by way of Pavlov’s dogs, Jane Goodall’s chimpanzees and Frankie Howerd’s trousers.

Glenn Tilbrook and John Smith are both on stage in November while the unique sounds of the Tennessee band Hayseed Dixie whose first album was called ‘A Hillbilly Tribute to AC/DC’ are here in September.

Sunday, September 23 promises to be an illuminating occasion with cricket icon Henry Blofeld who has a voice of velvet and is celebrating 50 yearsof international commentating.

World class Gandini Juggling return in September with their latest offer Sigma – combining their trademark and contemporary circus style with geometry, mathematic and classical Indian dance.

2Magpies Theatre presents Ventoux in November - a restaging of the dramatic battle between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani in the Tour de France 2000 on Mont Ventoux. Once regarded as the greatest race in the history of cycling, we now know that both Armstrong and Pantani doped during their careers.

There’s also lots for families to see and do this season at Square Chapel.

Little ones are invited with their grown-ups in November to join the much-loved children’s writer and illustrator, Nick Sharratt (Shark in the Park and Pants) for this family-friendly, fun filled draw-along for all ages.

Point of Echo on Thursday and Friday September 13/14 is presented by Bgroup & China Plate and is a haunting tale of love, death and monsters told in dance and choreographed by internationally recognized Ben Wright.

lwww.squarechapel.co.uk