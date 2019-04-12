Great shows as Victoria Theatre unveils Spring/Summer programme

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Spring/Summer Launch

The new Spring/Summer brochure has just been launched by the Victoria Theatre and offers something for everyone; from comedy to dance, family shows to music, as well as shows direct from London’s West End.

One of the highlights of the Spring/Summer programme will be Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage from Wednesday to Saturday April 17-20. Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny and is accompanied by over 35 hit songs including the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’. See the end of this article for a special voucher code for a 2 for 1 offer.

It will be laughs all round with the launch of the very first Spring Into Comedy programme; a week of comedy events taking place in the theatre’s intimate Green Room Bar from Saturday May 18 to Saturday May 25.

This event will give you the opportunity to see some great stand-up comedians in the laid back surroundings of the Green Room Bar at affordable prices. Spring Into Comedy complements the theatre’s well established comedy programme with some famous names including Bill Bailey, Al Murray and Russell Kane all performing in the main auditorium.

The Easter pantomime returns with a trip to Neverland with Peter Pan starring Bobby Davro and Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer. The classic children’s stories We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be brought to life on the stage when these stunning West End shows return to the Victoria Theatre – a must see for any fans of the books…young or old.

Take a musical journey back in time with The Drifters and Big Girls Don’t Cry, featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

And there’s real nostalgia in The Solid Gold Rock n Roll Show and Lipstick On Your Collar with back to back hits from the 50s and 60s. Plus there’s a visit from Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham while Jane McDonald returns following her sell-out show last year.

Comedian Deborah Francis-White will also be visiting with a special touring version of her hit podcast The Guilty Feminist Live.

lHere’s a brilliant 2 for 1 offer from the producers of Dirty Dancing. This 2 for 1 offer is valid on Good Friday performances only (5pm & 8.30pm) and bookings must be made by 23:59 on Monday, April 15. To redeem this offer simply visit the Victoria Theatre Box Office, call 01422 351158 or visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk select the time you want to see the show and use the following Code: COURIERDD241

Terms & Conditions: This offer is only valid for the performances on Friday, April 19, at 5pm and 8.30pm. Bookings must be made by 23:59 on Monday, April 15. Tickets are non-transferrable and subject to availability. Tickets purchased will include one full price ticket plus one complimentary ticket. Both tickets are subject to a £1.75 theatre support fee - this is included in the ticket price but must be paid on any free tickets.