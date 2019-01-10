Panto time for the hooded man

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood.

Brighouse Civic Hall from January 24-27

As legend has it Robin Hood is buried in the grounds of Kirklees Priory on the Kirklees Hall Estate - at the very spot where his final arrow landed. As such Brighouse has become entwined in the story of the Hooded Man who according to folklore valiently fought the baddies - the Sherriff of Nottingham and Prince John in particular - stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. The inscription on Robin’s grave reads:

“Here underneath this little stone

Lies Robert, Earl of Huntingdon.

Never archer were as he so good

And people called him Robin Hood.

Such outlaws as he and his men

Will England never see again.”

Obit: 24 December 1247AD”

Many a century has passed since Robin and his Merry Men populated Sherwood Forest, but the legend still lives strong and according to members of Brighouse Theatre Productions was one of the main drivers for their choice of pantomime this year - ‘Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood’. It certainly gave the group plenty of local connections to work with. The show is being staged at Brighouse Civic Hall and pays homage in its own way to the Hood and his men who the storybooks would have us believe dressed in Lincoln green. As with all such shows, the pantomime is loosely based on the original story, pitching Robin against old adversaries but contains more humour, singing and dancing than there would have been back in the Thirteenth century.

It’s directed by Shane Gough with dancers provided by the PM Gibson School of Theatre Dance. Robin, pictured, is played by Emma Newsome. The show and features matinee and evening performances.

All ticket details and timings can be found at brighousetheatre.co.uk