The end of the world? What would you do?

18 Victoria

Square Chapel, Halifax on Jan 24

Three weeks to live, three siblings and a terrible secret. A huge meteor, 18 Victoria, is about to crash into the Earth. But for Catherine and her brothers Stephen and Ben, the end of the world is overshadowed by a family trauma. In a compelling series of monologues, the characters confide in the audience, prompting them to question their own values and how they might behave in similar circumstances. The award-winning play is produced and performed by Huddersfield-based Root & Branch Productions.

Tickets from 01422 349422.