It's officially Christmas in Mytholmroyd as lights are switched on at festive event

Crowds of people were ready to get into the festive spirit at the annual Christmas market and lights switch on in Mytholmroyd.

Here are some of the fabulously festive pictures taken at the Christmas event at the weekend - can you spot anyone you know? To see our guide to Christmas lights and festive markets in Calderdale click here.

Harry Coleman plays with Hebden Bridge Band at the Mytholmroyd Christmas Lights Switch On.

Isabelle Knight, seven, Phoebe Stafford, seven, and Olivia Knight, eight, having fun at the village event.

Jim Farrell, Becky Gibson and Kay Farrell enjoying the festive market.

Nia Eccleston, four, tucks into a burger, with mum Victoria Eccleston at the annual Mytholmroyd event.

